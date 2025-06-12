Tsebo Nigeria Targets Oil, Gas Sector In $12.7m Facility Management Market

Share

With Nigeria’s facility management services market projected to hit $12.662.1 million by 2027, Tsebo, a leading facilities management company, which officially unveiled as Tsebo Nigeria, has pledged to target Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector as an addition to its expanding clentele in the commercial and industrial sector.

In addition, the new identity will be reflected across all communication channels, digital platforms, and operational touch points.

Managing Director of Tsebo Nigeria, Mr. Oluwashina Oliyide, made this known in his keynote address during the media launch to officially unveil Tsebo Nigeria, being rebranded from Tsebo Rapid in Lagos yesterday.

Oliyide said the rebrand from Tsebo Rapid to Tsebo Nigeria signaled a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional, locally rooted, and globally aligned services across Nigeria’s fast-evolving business landscape.

He emphasized that the rebrand was more than a change in name—it is a strategic evolution that reflects the company’s dedication to Nigeria’s growth and transformation.

Specifically, the Tsebo Nigeria’s MD pointed out that the reputable leading facilities management company served clients across industries- finance, technology, manufacturing, infrastructure, real estate, healthcare, saying that it’s experienced more than 200 per cent growth in just six years.

Oliyide stated: “By aligning our brand more closely with our local operations, we are reinforcing our promise to deliver innovation, operational excellence, and tailored service experiences that fuel our clients’ ambitions.

This is a future we are building together – a future of smarter solutions, stronger partnerships, and deeper impact.”

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Kingsley Chijioke, General Manager of Tsebo Nigeria, noted that the rebrand was more than a brand update, saying: “It is a bold declaration of who we are and where we are headed.

It is a strategic fusion of deep local insight and global expertise. “With Tsebo Nigeria, we are positioned to lead the transformation of facilities management in Nigeria.

Our values of integrity, excellence, and client-centricity remain unchanged, and our goal is to deliver services that resonate beyond expectations. We are energized for the road ahead.”

