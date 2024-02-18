TSA: Reps Committee to sanction non-compliant MDAs

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) has resolved to sanction Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) that flout the Treasury Single Account (TSA) regulations. In a bid to uphold transparency and accountability, the Committee has summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and representatives from the Accountant General’s office to appear before the House on February 20th, 2024. The development comes in the wake of a hearing last week presided over by Bamidele Salam.

The session was convened to probe instances of alleged leakages and non-remittance of TSA revenue generated through Remita, originating from a motion co-sponsored by lawmakers Jeremiah Umaru and Jafaru Gambo. The Committee Chairman, Salam, underscored that “the investigation is not a witchhunt targeting any company but rather a crucial step towards transparency and ensuring accountability for the Federation’s revenue.” During the hearing, Mr ‘Deremi Atanda, Managing Director of Remita Payment Service Limited (RPSL), clarified that Remita does not manage government revenue. Instead, it serves as an indigenous software and payment gateway, channelling collected funds directly into CBN accounts.

He emphasised that revenue losses cannot occur within the Remita platform itself, with the technology being designed to provide real-time data on the banking statements of all the MDAs using the platform. Mr Atanda further debunked the allegation of a 1per cent fee charged by the Federal Government and Remita for the processing of TSA transactions. Referencing the CBN circulars of November 2018 and December 2020, he confirmed that the applicable fee for processing TSA payments was N150 with applicable VAT irrespective of the amount being paid to any Federal Government MDA account at the central bank. Denying unauthorised fees beyond the N150 per transaction, Mr Atanda affirmed that Remita offers free valueadded services to the Federal Government despite foreign hosting costs.