TSA: FG Reinforces Close Watch On Ministries, Others

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, has tasked Federal Pay Officers (FPOs) to keep close watch on ministries, departments and agencies in their states to ensure none operates any account with banks or circumvent any provision of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

In addition, she reiterated that due approval must be given by the President and communicated by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), based on certain rules and guidelines, before (MDAs) can operate any account with commercial banks.

She gave the charge during a working visit to the Federal Pay Office in Benin City, Edo State, in continuation of her tour of pay offices in the country, according to the statement issued by Director of information Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

She reiterated the need for the pay officers to always maintain correct, presentable and acceptable records in line with approved standards.

The tour was to have a first-hand assessment of the operations and challenges of the pay offices in the country.

Madein noted that as the representatives of the OAGF, the FPOs should live up to expectation, conduct their activities with utmost dedication and shun all acts that would impact negatively on the image of federal treasury.

“No matter how good you are, if your record doesn’t show this, it would be difficult to adjudged that you are efficient.

Make sure that your records are correct at all times, that they are presentable and that they meet the required standard,” she advised.

