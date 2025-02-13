TSA: AGF Urges FPOs To Monitor MDAs On Contravention

Share

The Accountant General of the Federation ( AGF) Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein has tasked Federal Pay Officers ( FPOs) to keep close monitoring on the Ministries, Departments and Agencies in their states, to ensure no MDA operate any account with the commercial banks or circumvents any provision of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) policy.

In addition, she reiterated due approval must be given by the President and communicated by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), based on certain rules and guidelines, before Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) can operate any account with commercial banks.

Dr. Madein gave the charge during a working visit to the Federal Pay Office in Benin, Edo State; in continuation of her tour of Federal Pay Offices in the country, according to the statement issued by Director of Information Mallam Bawa Mokwa.

She reiterated the need for the Federal Pay Officers to always maintain correct, presentable and acceptable records in line with approved standards.

The Accountant General of the Federation’s tour of Federal Pay Offices was to have a first-hand assessment of the operations and challenges of the Federal Pay Offices in the country.

Dr Madein noted that as the representatives of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF), the Federal Pay Officers (FPOs) should live up to expectations, conduct their activities with utmost dedication and shun all acts that would impact negatively on the image of the Federal Treasury.

“No matter how good you are, if your record doesn’t show this, it would be difficult to adjudge that you are efficient. Make sure that your records are correct at all times, that they are presentable and that they meet the required standard”, she advised.

She said officials from the Treasury headquarters will continue to visit the Federal Pay Offices to check their records.

For efficient and effective performance of their duties, Dr Madein said it was imperative for the Federal Pay Officers to be acquainted with the rules and regulations spelt out in the Financial Regulations, the Constitution, the Public Procurement Act and other documents that are relevant to the public finance management policies.

She made known that the Federal Government is undertaking the construction of Federal Pay Offices in some States in the country, in an effort to permanently resolve the accommodation and allied challenges facing many of the Federal Pay Offices.

She emphasised that the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) will continue to give utmost priority to the welfare and well-being of staff in the Federal Pay Offices.

