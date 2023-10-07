Trying Times for Nigerians and the Nation @ 63

Last Sunday the most populous black nation in the world, Nigeria, marked 63 years since Britain’s Union Jack was lowered and the green-white-green flag of the soon-to-be independent nation was hoisted to replace it. Back then, millions of Nigerians would have undoubtedly struggled to catch any sleep as they eagerly looked forward to what would be taking place the following day when the nation would be taking its destiny into its own hands and no longer from some bureaucrats sitting in offices thousands of kilometres away in Whitehall.

After all, who would be better placed to make lives better than their own home- bread leaders, rather than some white folks who were in charge not by mutual consent but because they had the power of the gun, which left the ruled no other choice but to accept them. Back then, just like now, the politicians would have promised the people heaven and earth in their attempt to woo voters to their side as they strove to become the nation’s pioneer leaders.

They operated under the parliamentary system of government, which granted a substantial measure of self-government for the country’s three regions –North, East and West – with three major parties serving their interests. The Northern People’s Congress (NPC) represented conservative, Muslim, largely Hausa-Fulani interests that dominated that region of the country, which ensured the North dominated the Federal Government from the beginning of independence.

In the 1959 general elections held in preparation for independence, the NPC captured 134 seats in the 312-seat parliament. The National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) captured 89 seats in the federal parliament as the second-largest party in the newly independent nation. The NCNC, which was formerly National Council of Nigerians and Cameroons (1944-1960), was the dominant party in the Eastern Region, representing the interests of the Igbo and Christian-dominated population of the region, while the Action Group (AG), which originally began as Egbe Omo Oduduwa, was a left-leaning party that represented the interests of the Yoruba peo- ple in the West.

In the 1959 elections, the AG obtained 73 seats. The first post-independence national government was formed by a conservative alliance of the NCNC and the NPC, with Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as Nigeria’s first Prime Minister while Chief Obafemi Awolowo of the AG became Leader of the Opposition. Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe as Governor-General became the ceremonial President when Nigeria attained republican status in 1963. Unfortunately, barely six years into the democratic experiment, the military struck after the politicians failed to get their acts together.

But the intervention of the men in uniform failed to nip in the bud tensions whipped up by the politicians who had played on the mistrust already existing among the various ethnic groups in their quest to secure power, which meant that the nation was plunged into a civil war just seven years after independence. The 30-month war finally ended on January 15, 1970, with then Head-of-State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, declaring: “No victor, no vanquished.”

However, despite Gowon’s claim, in November 1970, the US intelligence community concluded that Nigeria was still very much a tribal society…“where local and tribal alliances count more than national attachment.” Sadly, more than 53 years after this anal- ysis by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), this is still a major hindrance in ensuring the country fulfils its potential.

The cleavages have so far defied all efforts to suppress it. Even the attempt to fast-track unifying the nation with the setting up of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) by Gowon in 1973 has done very little to bridge this chasm, which appears to have even widened. Millions of fresh young graduates have passed through the mandatory one-year national service and yet Nigerians are still wide apart, with suspicion among the ethnic groups very much rife.

Although the massive religion-induced bloodletting like the Maitatsine riots, which were a series of violent uprisings instigated by Islamist militants in northern Nigeria between 1980 and 1985; the 2000 Kaduna riots, which were religious riots involving Christians and Muslims over the introduction of Sharia law in Kaduna State, and the frequent Yoruba/Hausa clashes in parts of Lagos and even in Ibadan, are largely a thing of the past; unfortunately, these have been replaced by large scale insecurity across the land – from Boko Haram insurgency to kidnapping and general banditry.

Since independence more than six decades ago, we have had 16 heads of state who have come from various sections of the country and have included both military and civilian leaders, achieving mixed results in piloting the affairs of the so-called ‘Giant of Africa.’ Incidentally, many of the older generation still have fond memories of the nation in the early ‘60s when the impact of the 76-year British rule was still fresh, which meant that the nation to a large extent was properly run before ethnic interests took sway and led to the truncation of democracy soon after the colonialists had left.

A friend who grew up in Ebute Metta in Lagos nostalgically recalls how clean both the streets and gutters were so much so that if a coin dropped in the gutter it would easily be found, because it was so hygienic and the water flowing through it was clear. But that was then as Ebute Metta, like many parts of former middle-class areas in the country, has become an eyesore with those wealthy enough relocating to more affluent neighbourhoods.

Unfortunately due to our inability to properly maintain things even in the high- brow areas which slowly began to degenerate as have been the case with VGC and many areas of Lekki, both in Lagos. But while accommodation is undeniably an important part of human existence, presently Nigerians are going through some of their toughest times following the virtual collapse of the economy. While it would be wrong to lay all the blame on the present government, however, in campaigning to occupy the highest office in the land they did promise to improve the lot of the people.

Sadly, rather than seeing improvements, the vast majority have seen their standards of living heading South due to the excruciating economic woes they are facing. While one still believes the issue of fuel subsidy could have been handled much better, the government’s failure to come out with a comprehensive plan to mitigate the effects leaves a sour taste in the mouth, meaning that millions of Nigerians will have very little if anything to celebrate tomorrow.

Nonetheless, as the Yoruba adage goes: “Even when we cry we still see.” Thus, so long as we are all alive and in good health to have seen Nigeria’s 63rd birthday, we should still give thanks to the Almighty.