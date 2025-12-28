Try Loving Garlic A Little

Many people are not Garlic lovers. Some are irritated at the mere mention of Garlic. But vegetable and ingredient that belong to the class of Onions have several amazing health benefits that are hard to ignore. The only thing that puts people off about Garlic is the smell.

In Hollywood movies, there is a myth that the smell of Garlic drives out evil spirits. If you love to stay healthy, you must come to terms with things you hate about Garlic. Garlic is a humble ingredient that not only will spice up your meals but also rev up your health.

And as Detty December is almost over, a few garlic infused in some tea, can help detox some of the junks eaten during the festive season. Added to so many health benefits, we will share a little. Some of the health benefits of Garlic As Blood Purifier Research has proved that taking raw garlic with some warm water every day, help to cleanse your system, purify the blood and flush out toxins.

It also gives a clearer outer skin. Cold and Flu Since time immemorial, Garlic has been used as one of the most important ingredients in tackling cold and Catharr.

Garlic provides relief from stubborn cold and flu. Taking 2-3 cloves of raw or cooked garlic a day or sipping some garlic tea (with a touch of honey or ginger to lift up the taste) is not only going to relieve a stuffed nose and cure the cold but also build your immunity against these frequent visitors over time.

Helps in weight loss It has been said that eating raw Garlic dissolves excess fat. This is why it is of often included in natural weight loss recipes.

For Skin and Hair Presently, on Reels and TikTok, almost every hair growth oil recipe has a bit of Garlic in it. It is said that the invigorating properties of Garlic protects the skin from the effect of free radicals and slow down the depletion of Collagen, which leads to loss of elasticity in aging skin.

Applied topically, Garlic does wonders to skin infected with fungal infections and provides relief from skin ailments like eczema.

It is also an effective remedy for fungal infections like athlete’s foot and ringworms. All of us know about the wonders of Onion for hair but its brother, Garlic is no less of a hero for your thinning hair.

Well, its surprise time. Rubbing crushed Garlic extract on your scalp or massaging with Garlic-infused oil is known to prevent and even reverse hair loss. So, what is stopping from loving Garlic just a little?