Trust Deficit, Rising Insecurity, Hampering Nigeria’s Dev – UNDP, NGF

A leadership retreat jointly organised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) have identified trust deficit, rising insecurity, unemployment and an economy highly dependent on oil exports, as some of the challenges hampering Nigeria’s development.

The retreat, which was held in Kigali, the Rwandan capital for Nigerian governors, was aimed at leveraging innovative technology and drawing inspiration from Rwanda’s transformative journey.

A statement jointly signed by Abdulrazaque Barkindo, NGF Director of Media, Christabel Chanda-Ginsberg, Public Engagement, Outreach & Partnership Lead of UNDP Nigeria, as well as Michelle Mendi Muita, Regional Communications Specialist, for UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa (RSCA), disclosed that 19 Nigeria governors attended the retreat.

The statement added that Nigeria’s chief executives explored Rwanda’s successful investment destination transformation in digital technology, urban planning and socio-economic transformation, and held a private dialogue with President Paul Kagame.

“Nigeria faces a complex web of interconnected development challenges stemming from a huge trust deficit, an economy highly dependent on oil exports, a job crisis and growing youth population, rising insecurity and separatist agitations, and a growing number of multi-dimensionally poor,” the retreat noted.

It added that the retreat “focused on learning through dialogue, with sessions on rethinking leadership, leading systems, leading self and leading to deliver, as well as learning through observation.”

The statement said there was an interactive programme that explored Rwanda’s emergence as an investment destination through visits and exchanges with innovation hub, Norrsken House, the Rwanda Development Board and the Mayor of the city of Kigali.

Oyo State governor, Oluseyi Makinde who was one of the governors at the retreat, described it as engaging, adding,

“I am glad a significant number of governors are here to be part of it so that, together, we can use the knowledge acquired.”

Makinde who is also NGF’s Vice Chairman stated, “Our discussions have equipped us with adaptive leadership strategies and identifying pathways to effective governance and nationwide sustainable development.”

UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya, explained that the retreat “offers an opportunity to re-imagine Nigeria’s leadership to achieve transformation and nationwide sustainable development.”

Director of the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa Matthias Z. Naab, had in his opening remarks, noted that “Adaptability in leadership has never been so urgent, globally and in Africa.”

He added that “Adaptive leaders possess the unique ability to not only acknowledge the challenges that come their way but to also harness them as opportunities for growth and innovation.”

The retreat was held between August 24 and 26.