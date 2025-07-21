New Telegraph

July 21, 2025
  4. TruQ Co-Founder Quits…

TruQ Co-Founder Quits As CEO

Nigerian startup, TruQ co-founder, Williams Fatayo, has resigned as chief executive officer. He cited leadership disagreements and unresolved internal differences as major reason.

Fatayo revealed that the decision was prompted by personal and leadership disagreements between him and his co-founder, resulting in his transition to a non-executive board role.

He explained: “I am leaving truQ. I have always known I had 7–10 years building truQ before we either get acquired or I step aside for another CEO to build on the PMF we would have achieved but that’s not how the story played out.

