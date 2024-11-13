Trump’s Victory: US Women Stock Up Contraceptives, Abortion Pills

Share

Following the United States (US) Presidential elections that saw Donald Trump emerge victoriously, there has been a surge in online sales of emergency contraceptives, including the morning-after pill Plan B.

According to retailers, the surge in sales highlights that women are concerned about how the incoming Trump term could restrict their access to abortion and emergency contraceptives as they start preparing now.

The CEO of the sexual and reproductive telehealth company Wisp, Monica Cepak, said its sales have gone up about 1000 per cent in just one day after Tuesday’s election.

“We are seeing women actually stockpile emergency contraceptives pills”

“We actually recently launched multipacks of Plan B, and this was the driver of a lot of the increase in orders that we saw. About 90 per cent of emergency contraception orders are those multipacks.”

At another sexual and vaginal health firm, Winx Health, a startup, the sales of its morning-after pill Restart were up 315 per cent on the day after the election compared with the 24 hours before the US polls.

“Things skyrocketed immediately,”

“We’re seeing the majority of these sales come from our multipack. So it’s not that women are buying a single product.

They’re stockpiling to have them on hand for themselves, for their friends, for their sisters.” said Cynthia Plotch, co-founder of Winx Health.

