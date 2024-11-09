Trump’s Victory: Israeli Appoints New Ambassador To US

Share

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has appointed Yechiel Leiter, a former Chief of Staff (CoS) in the Finance Ministry, as Israel’s next ambassador to the United States (US).

Saturday Telegraph reports that the development is coming barely three days to Donald Trump’s victory as the 47th President of the US which was celebrated by many in Israel due to his strong pro-Israel stance.

Leiter is a highly capable diplomat, an eloquent speaker that possesses a deep understanding of American culture and politics,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Leiter’s extensive career includes serving as Deputy Directors General in the Education Ministry and acting chairman of the Israel Ports Company. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to strengthen US-Israel relations during Trump’s upcoming term.

READ ALSO:

Tragically, Leiter’s son was killed last year during the Gaza war while serving in the Israeli military against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Yesha Councilan umbrella organization representing Jewish settlement councils in the Israeli-occupied West Bankwelcomed the appointment.

“Leiter, who resides in the Gush Etzion settlement area, has been a key partner in English-language advocacy for Judea and Samaria,” Ganz said, using the terms many Israelis apply to the West Bank, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

Tragically, Leiter’s son was killed last year during the Gaza war while serving in the Israeli military against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Yesha Council—an umbrella organization representing Jewish settlement councils in the Israeli-occupied West Bank—welcomed the appointment.

“Leiter, who resides in the Gush Etzion settlement area, has been a key partner in English-language advocacy for Judea and Samaria,” Ganz said, using the terms many Israelis apply to the West Bank, which was captured by Israel during the 1967 Middle East war.

Leiter’s appointment is expected to bolster Israel’s diplomatic efforts and reinforce its ties with the US amidst ongoing regional complexities.

Share

Please follow and like us: