Trump’s Victory: Ellen DeGeneres, Portia Leave US For England

Share

Barely one month before the emergence of President-elect, Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States (US), American talk show host and comedian, Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly left the United States (US) and moved to England with her actor-wife, Portia de Rossi.

According to the report, the celebrity couple was disappointed with Donald Trump’s victory in the US election and wanted to leave the country.

A source close to the couple stated that they are now settled in a new home in the Cotswolds, a region in South West England, about 2 hours from London.

READ ALSO

Although Ellen and Portia had bought the place before the US elections, they decided to move after Trump’s win earlier this month.

The move may be permanent for the celeb couple, as the report also claims that they are now listing their house in Montecito, California.

Ellen and Portia were among the most vocal supporters of Donald Trump’s key rival in the 2024 US presidential election, Vice President Kamala Harris.

While several celebrities had threatened to leave the US if Trump won, Ellen is the first to make good on that promise.

Share

Please follow and like us: