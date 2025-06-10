Trump’s Travel Ban Barring Citizens From 12 Countries Takes Effect

Share

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new travel ban which bars citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States came into effect yesterday.

The order, which Trump signed last week, restricts the nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US.

Nationals from a further seven countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – will face partial travel restrictions, reports the BBC.

The US president said the list could be revised if “material improvements” were made, while other countries could be added as “threats emerge around the world”

