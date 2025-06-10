New Telegraph

June 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 10, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Trump’s Travel Ban…

Trump’s Travel Ban Barring Citizens From 12 Countries Takes Effect

President Donald Trump’s sweeping new travel ban which bars citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States came into effect yesterday.

The order, which Trump signed last week, restricts the nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US.

Nationals from a further seven countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – will face partial travel restrictions, reports the BBC.

The US president said the list could be revised if “material improvements” were made, while other countries could be added as “threats emerge around the world”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

NUJ FCT Chair Hails Unoma Akpabio On 54th Birthday
Read Next

Money My Husband Kept For Nigeria ‘Vanished’ After His Death –Maryam Abacha
Share
Copy Link
×