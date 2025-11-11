Trump’s Threat: US May Alter W’Africa’s Security Landscape –Ex-DSS Director

A retired Assistant Director (Investigation and Intelligence) of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Dennis Amachree, has decried the killings in parts of the country by terrorists, saying the development indicated an alleged failure to protect citizens.

The United States (US)- based security consultant further claimed that violent extremism perpetrated by Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), and other enemies of the state, constituted an existential threat to the nation’s sovereignty.

President Bola Tinubu has, however, since reassured of ongoing counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations across the country by troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to re-establish the full authority of the state. This is as he has further reaffirmed the capacity and readiness of the authorities to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

Reacting to the threat by the US President, Donald Trump, to identify, isolate and take out terrorist elements testing the will of the state, Amachree charged the military, security and other relevant law enforcement agencies to deny terrorists freedom of action by taking them out from ungoverned spaces. He highlighted that Trump’s designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), as well as his directive to the Department of War to develop contingency plans, have “deep implications”.

He said: “Designating Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and tasking the Pentagon to develop contingency plans for military operations in Nigeria by President Trump of the United States of America have deep implications. “Nigeria has a long standing partnership with the United States and such intervention and the cessation of aid represent a severe downgrade in diplomatic ties.

“Although President Tinubu has publicly pushed back against the characterisation of the country as religiously intolerant, he has also acknowledged the persisting security challenges of terrorist groups in the country.”

While acknowledging unyielding efforts at guaranteeing security in the country, the security expert noted that the killings in parts of the country indicate that more has to be done to stem the tide. He continued: “However, the constant killings by these terrorists indicate a failure to protect citizens. This should be well articulated with the Americans as both countries have common interests of fighting terrorism.

“The three major terrorist groups causing the insecurity – Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and foreign Fulani bandits need to be taken out from the various ungoverned spaces. “Communal clashes between herders and farmers; and the problem with IPOB should be tabled and an honest conciliation found. “These are existential threats to the sovereignty of Nigeria, which should be handled, no matter whose ox is gored.

Nigeria does not need a foreign power to give us this wake up call. “The threat is a highly unusual and aggressive move that significantly escalates US pressure on a sovereign partner. “It also introduces significant legal and diplomatic risks, and has the potential to dramatically alter the complex security landscape in West Africa if not handled properly.”