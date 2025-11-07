A former chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and publisher of Ovation International magazine, Chief Dele Momodu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to lobby Nigerians with international repute to engage with President Donald Trump directly.

New Telegraph reports that Momodu’s remark is coming amid the ongoing allegation of Christian genocide in Nigeria, which led President Trump to label Nigeria as “A country of particular concern.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief programme on Friday, Momodu advised the president to shrug off partisan politics and reach out to Nigerians who can diplomatically liaise with the United States.

Momodu cautioned that relying solely on presidential advisers may not bring meaningful results, adding that successful international engagement depends on having the right messenger.

READ ALSO:

“Nigeria is blessed with some of the most brilliant minds on the planet. Many Nigerians are globally exposed, enjoying privileges, contacts, and networks worldwide.

“My advice to the president is not to treat this as politics as usual. Reach out to these people, whether they are at your party or not,” Momodu said.

He also reacted to the video in which Trump reiterated his designation of Nigeria, noting that the U.S. president appeared serious.

“I believe Trump is convinced by the documents presented to him. He thinks the Nigerian government is not serious, believes we are unprepared, and fears we might try to buy time and return to business as usual,” he said.

He urged Tinubu to seek counsel from eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Theophilus Danjuma, and others, on how to address the matter.

Momodu dismissed claims that the opposition

influenced Trump’s remarks, saying that high-profile Christian lobbyists were responsible for drawing U.S. attention to the killings.

“How can an opposition, still trying to organise itself, have the time to go to Washington? I read it was a bishop from Benue State,” he said.