Boss Mustapha, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has urged the President Bola Tinubu-led Government to follow the path of diplomacy in addressing issues concerning President Donald Trump declaring Nigeria a country of particular concern.

He gave this advice while recounting how the past administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, in which he served, dealt with a similar situation.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, while announcing plans for the 45th Anniversary Reunion Gala and Lecture of the Nigerian Law School (NLS) Class of 1980, scheduled for between November 27 and 30 in Abuja said diplomacy is the right channel to solve the issue.

Tagged, “The Nigerian Legal Profession at Crossroads,” Boss Mustapha said the event will feature a keynote lecture, with the topic, “Reassessing the Nigerian Legal Profession in the 21st Century – A Cry for Urgent Reforms.”

According to him, the topic will be delivered by Prof. Andrew Chukwuemerie (SAN), with Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) and Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi (SAN) and discussants.

He expressed concern about growing insecurity in the country and increasing intolerance among Nigerians and called for a conscious decision by the people themselves to recreate the old days when Nigerians lived together peacefully.

The ex-SGF, who noted that no country on earth is currently experiencing a crisis, said it was incumbent on every country to evolve its own means of addressing its challenges, adding: “We must evolve our indigenous ways of solving our crises.”

Mustapha said, “Well, because of the experience I have, this is not the first time we have been declared a country of particular concern. In 2000 and 2020, the same Trump put us there, but without the drama that this one followed. There was no tweet. It was just at the level of a policy decision.

“And, I remember then, we engaged, we dispatched a team to Washington, made up of technocrats. We applied soft diplomacy in terms of reaching out to friends within the global diplomatic community. And we leveraged the advantage of the stature of President Buhari to talk.

“A lot of things happen in the diplomatic climate behind the doors. It is not for media consumption. And, eventually, we got Biden in 2021 to delist us.

I expect that that is what is ongoing now. And, I believe that there should be less noise and more engagement.

“President Buhari will always remind me that America has a big stick, and if they hit your head with it, the headache will never disappear. In his lighter moods, he would always remind me that caution in dealing with superpowers is important.

“Constant engagement, political back-end engagements, and leveraging friendship globally are equally important in the resolution of the issues now. We will resolve it. Nigeria is a great country. We have 230 million people,” he said.

The ex-SGF said it was not in the interest of anyone that the country should disintegrate in view of its consequences for the continent.

Mustapha said, “If anything happens to this country, if we explode and just walk across West Africa, we’ll eat up all the food. And there will be starvation. People will die of starvation by our share number.

“So, even globally, the world is not interested in the breakup of Nigeria. I can tell you that. Because they know the enormity of the problems that will overflow Africa.

“Not West Africa, Africa. Right now, our people have travelled to different areas and different countries. Even the migration issue that is attended with that has become a matter of concern for those nations.

“Talk less of 230 million people scattered all over the place. So I believe with engagement, with diplomatic backdoor shuttles, with empirical explanations, statistics, we will overcome these challenges,” he said.

Reflecting on the state of insecurity in the country, the ex-SGF said: “We’ve drifted, there’s no doubt about it, because the world itself is conflicted. There are global crises all over the world, and we are partakers; we are getting our share of it.

“There must be a new renaissance of the Nigerian people, to go back to our old ways. Our communal values, our family values, have totally been eroded.

“Humanity has literally jumped out of the window. That affects the essence of life. And, I believe that all Nigerians have a responsibility for the restoration of what we used to be.

“It is not only left for the government. I have served in government, and I know the limitations of government. The people themselves must awake from their slumber and begin to do things differently.

“We must be our brother’s keepers; we must care for human life. If we do not return to those old days and old ways, we will continue to drift. Like I said, it’s a global phenomenon.

“Everywhere you go, there are crises. But countries evolve means of solving their own crises. We must evolve our indigenous ways of solving our crises.

“Some of them are inflicted as a result of climate change, old ways of things, and economic downturn. So there’s intense pressure on the lives of our people. Government is an enabler to relieve these pressures.

“But the conscious decision must be taken by the people themselves. Is it who we are? Or could we live in the midst of our diversity and differences together, and be able to pull this nation and lift it from where it is now? That’s what I see for the future. Thank you very much,” the ex-SGF said.