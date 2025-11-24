Trump’s Threat: Akpabio’s Aide Harps On Unity Of Northern Youth

The Special Adviser to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Dr Jibrin Tafida, has called on Nigerian youths, especially of Northern extraction, to shun all divisive tendencies and unite to solve the security challenges currently ravaging the country.

According to a statement released to the Senate correspondents on Monday in Abuja, Tafida stated this while delivering the Keynote address on “Youth and Women Inclusiveness in Governance – Shaping the Future of Nigeria’s Democracy” at the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, Kaduna.

He lamented that though young people and women make up the majority of the population in Nigeria, their participation and influence remain severely limited as the nation seeks to consolidate its governance principles, adding that this “glaring disparity is not just a statistical anomaly; it is a fundamental flaw in our democratic structure”.

He said: “We are here first and foremost to create widespread awareness of the profound importance of youth and women’s participation in governance. This is not a minor issue; it is a national necessity that must be understood from the corridors of power to the grassroots communities.

“In light of recent statements made by Donald Trump regarding the situation in Nigeria, it is imperative that we, as a unified people, focus on resolving our own issues rather than resorting to divisive rhetoric that only serves to exacerbate our predicament.

“It is crucial to recognise that external interventions, such as those proposed by the United States, are not genuine solutions but rather reflect their own strategic interests.

“While we may seek support from the international community, we must remember that the root of our challenges lies within our society, and we, therefore, bear the primary responsibility for finding durable solutions. Instead of pointing fingers and creating divisions among ourselves, we should come together as victims of a shared adversity, uniting our efforts to confront those who perpetrate violence and chaos in our midst.

He said the contradictions in the narratives surrounding the crisis are stark, adding, “On one hand, accusations emerge that entities like USAID may inadvertently fund insurgency, while concurrently, we are told that one religious group seeks the annihilation of another. This complexity requires us to engage in deep self-reflection rather than perpetuating cycles of blame and hate.

“We must acknowledge our collective failures as a society, accepting that it is our own enmity that has hindered progress toward peace. The time has come for us to unveil the true architects of these atrocities and work collectively to dismantle the systems that empower them. By embracing our shared humanity and fostering an atmosphere of cooperation, we stand a better chance of overcoming the threats that loom over us, ensuring that we can build a future where peace and unity prevail.

“Moreover, it is crucial for Northern Youth to recognise that their strength lies in unity despite their diverse religious, tribal, and political backgrounds. By fostering collaboration and collective action, they can break down the very barriers that have perpetuated division and stagnation within the region.

“Organisations that promote economic and political independence must lead the charge in advocating for opportunities that benefit all, allowing the youth to leverage their diverse skills and talents toward common goals.

“This collaborative approach can enhance resource-sharing, encourage innovation, and ultimately drive economic growth, as young entrepreneurs bring new ideas and solutions to the table”.

Unfortunately, he said, many Northern youths find themselves trapped in a cycle of dependence on outdated systems, a cycle that hinders their potential to transform into proactive contributors to their communities and the broader economy.

“The narrative must shift decisively from a reliance on political figures to a culture of self-reliance and empowerment. By embracing a mindset focused on economic independence, the youth can create a more promising future for themselves, one that reflects their abilities and aspirations rather than their affiliations.

“This transformation will require commitment, resilience, and a willingness to step outside the familiar confines of traditional expectations, leading to a more prosperous, peaceful, and harmonious Northern Nigeria,” he said.

According to Dr Tafida, “the task of shaping the future of Nigeria’s democracy is both urgent and essential. It is a call for us to transition from empty words to deliberate and actionable strategies.

“The inclusion of youth and women is not an act of charity; it is a national strategic necessity. This inclusion is the master key to unlocking a more stable, prosperous, and vibrant Nigeria, a Nigeria where every citizen, regardless of age or gender, can aspire to and achieve the highest levels of leadership based on their talent and hard work”.

While calling for refined ideas coupled with a renewed commitment to action, Dr. Tafida urged political parties to adopt “more inclusive practices, advocate for young and women candidates, and hold our leaders accountable for their promises on inclusion”, adding that “The future is not a destination we arrive at passively; it is a creation that we build with our own hands”.