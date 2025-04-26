Share

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on Friday said the recent tariffs imposed by United States President Donald Trump are expected to have only a minimal impact on Africa’s economy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Trump, on April 2, announced a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from countries around the world.

However, following international reactions, he later declared a 90-day reciprocal tariff pause on April 9.

Speaking during an interview at the Spring Meetings of the World Bank in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Okonjo-Iweala explained that the continent’s trade volume with the United States is relatively small.

Citing data, she noted that only 6.5 per cent of Africa’s exports are directed to the U.S., while imports from the U.S. account for just 4.4 per cent of the continent’s total.

“The trade of the continent is very limited with the USA. We have conducted the analysis, and the impact on the continent as a whole is not significant,” she said.

Okonjo-Iweala emphasised the need for Africa to become more self-reliant, reducing its dependency on external aid and trade.

She highlighted the case of Lesotho, which exports $200 million worth of textiles to the U.S., but has faced challenges due to a shrinking U.S. market.

She pointed out that Africa spends approximately $7 billion annually importing textiles, suggesting that countries like Lesotho should pivot towards strengthening intra-African trade.

“We cannot trade more externally, where our trade accounts for only 3 per cent of global trade, or internally, where intra-Africa trade is just 16 to 20 per cent at most,” she said.

While she acknowledged that limited trade with the U.S. shields Africa from the immediate impact of the tariffs, Okonjo-Iweala also stressed that the situation is not ideal, as deeper economic ties with major economies are critical for the continent’s growth.

