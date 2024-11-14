Trump’s Tariffs To Hit Global Growth, Fuel Inflation

Share

J PMorgan Asset Management’s David Kelly has that Presidentelect Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff plans would likely slow the global economy and put upward pressure on US inflation, flagging risks that have largely been overshadowed during the stock market’s post-election rally, according to Bllomberg.

“The first smoke signals suggest that the tariff approach will be very aggressive,” Kelly, the firm’s chief global market strategist, told Bloomberg Television Wednesday.

“There are very few things that are a stagflation elixir — that can actually push inflation up and slow the economy down at the same time. Tariff for tariff will make the whole world poorer.”

During the campaign, Trump suggested he could implement 60 per cent tariffs on products from China and levies of 10 per cent to 20 per cent on goods from everywhere else.

He dismissed concerns that they would harm the US economy, calling tariff “the most beautiful word” in the dictionary and at one point noting that the US boomed during the 19th Century when it had high tariffs and no federal income tax.

It’s still unclear what specific policy plans Trump will push for, but his victory has left multinational companies rethinking global supply chains and discussing price increases to offset the cost.

Investors, meanwhile, are considering the impact of greater protectionism on financial markets and US trading partners, including in Europe.

