Trump’s Tariffs Pose Risk To Global Economic Outlook – IMF

Share

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has raised concerns over the recent introduction of new tariffs by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, warning that the move poses a “significant risk” to the global economy.

In a brief statement released on Friday and sourced from the IMF’s official website, Georgieva said that the Fund is currently assessing the macroeconomic implications of the tariff measures.

“We are still assessing the macroeconomic implications of the announced tariff measures, but they clearly represent a significant risk to the global outlook at a time of sluggish growth. It is important to avoid steps that could further harm the world economy,” she said.

Georgieva urged the United States and its trading partners to work constructively toward resolving trade tensions and reducing uncertainty in the global market.

“We appeal to the United States and its trading partners to work constructively to resolve trade tensions and reduce uncertainty,” she added.

She also noted that the IMF would share the outcome of its analysis in the upcoming World Economic Outlook report, which will be published during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings later this month.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

