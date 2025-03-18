Trump’s Tariffs: OECD Downgrades Global Economic Outlook

Share

Citing the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has cut its global economic outlook, warning that a broader trade war would sap growth further.

In its latest economic outlook released yesterday, the organisation said global growth is on course to slow slightly from 3.2 per cent in 2024 to 3.1per cent in 2025 and 3.0 per cent in 2026, thus cutting its projections from 3.3 per cent for both this year and next in its previous economic outlook, issued in December.

The Paris-based club of 38 rich countries said President Trump’s aggressive trade policies have abruptly set the world onto a path of slower growth and higher inflation that could worsen notably if tensions escalate.

According to the OECD, nations currently in the eye of the trade storm may see even sharper decelerations, with Canada’s growth rate seen tumbling to less than half the organisation’s December prediction, Mexico entering a recession, and the annual expansion in the US shrinking to 1.6 per cent next year — the weakest since 2011 aside from the initial Covid pandemic hit suffered in 2020.

Increased costs of commerce will also fuel stronger inflation than expected just three months ago, requiring central banks to keep restrictive policies for longer, the OECD said. In many countries, including the US, core price increases will remain above organisation’s targets in 2026.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

