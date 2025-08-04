Trump’s Tariffs: Nigeria, Others Get AU’s Nod To Sanction US Businesses

Following the hard hitting United States tariffs, coupled with deliberate smear campaigns and sidelining of African countries from US trade negotiations, New Telegraph has reliably gathered that the African Union (AU) may have given orders to Nigeria, South Africa and other countries to take stiffer punitive actions against all US vested interests in the continent.

The move, New Telegraph gathered, is part of AU’s trade retaliation against the President Donald Trump-led government of the United States, with 18,000 African manufacturing products about to be severely affected in making it into the US market.

To jump-start the AU’s trade retaliation in the continent, South Africa has officially suspended all American businesses within its territory and has also stopped exporting minerals to the United States in a bid to truncate the ZA & US bilateral trade relationship.

Specifically, all eyes are on Nigeria and other African countries to come out with their punitive measures against one of the continent’s largest trading partners (US), following the exemption of all African countries from negotiations, which the AU described as a smear campaigns against the African continent. Indeed, South Africa’s suspension of all American businesses is coming just a few days after Donald Trump cut-off all funding to the former apartheid enclave.

The South African Government categorically made it clear to Trump that America is nothing without minerals from Africa and if he thinks Africans are nothing but mere beggars, then he should go look for minerals elsewhere, because Africa is tired of the blatant disrespect and disregard they keep getting from the Western world. The US makes over $25 billion in profits from South Africa annually.

This is going to affect both the American and South African economy very badly. Speaking on the AU’s directives and the targeting of Africa’s gold, cobalt, lithium, and other solid minerals, a reliably senior official in PanAfrican Manufacturers Association (PAMA) confirmed this and threw his weight behind South Africa’s suspension of all American businesses within the country. PAMA is the voice of manufacturers in Africa and also at the forefront of promoting Africa’s industrial transformation under the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The PAMA official explained that President Trump had already outlined tariff rates on dozens of trade partners, taking a step towards further reshaping the US trade landscape, with Africa wholly disenfranchised from the trade negotiation tables.

According to him, with the continent’s sidelining from the trade negotiations table by Trump’s government, PAMA is committed to Africa’s industrialisation and growth of Africa’s manufacturing sector and, therefore, looks forward to working with other continental key industrial players, regional and strategic partners to strengthen Africa’s manufacturing future.

He said: “As we look ahead, PAMA reaffirms its commitment to shaping a continent that not only trades in value but also adds value at home. From industrial advocacy to investment promotion, we are building the foundation for a globally competitive, locally integrated, and continentally coordinated African manufacturing ecosystem.”

According to him, the Chairperson of African Union (AU), Mr João Lourenço and other heads of state in the continent, have been mediating with the power-that-be in Washington DC, to show rethink the hefty trade tariffs slammed on countries in the continent.

He noted that with the US’ August 1 deadline and with no African country captured in the trade negotiations reduction, the best alternative is to plan a counter-response to US tariffs by targeting big tech, US manufacturing firms and US banks in the continent via stiff regulation and other restrictions to protect African trade and markets.

His words: “Nigeria has been handed over 15 per cent tariff, while other African countries include Algeria (30 per cent); Lesotho (50 per cent); Mauritius (40 per cent); Kenya (10 per cent); Namibia (21 per cent) and Ethiopia as well as Ghana 10 per cent apiece. South Africa was handed down a reciprocal tariff of 30 per cent.”