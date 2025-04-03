Trump’s Tariffs Hit Wife’s Birth Country

Share

As President Donald Trump implements mass tariffs on other countries, his wife’s home nation of Slovenia could see some major disruptions to its steel and aluminum industry.

Trump, who imposed 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico in early March, has also enacted a tariff of 25 percent on all global imports of steel and aluminum.

Slovenian manufacturers are raising alarm over the potential renewal and expansion of U.S. import tariffs under Trump’s second term, warning that higher costs could strip them of competitiveness in the American market, reports Newsweek.

With Slovenia’s steel and aluminum sectors especially exposed, a downturn in U.S.

Exports could have a significant effect. Slovenia—where first lady Melania Trump was born—has an export oriented economy and sends about one-fifth of its U.S.- bound goods in the form of steel and aluminum, according to the Slovenia Times.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

