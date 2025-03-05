Trump’s Tariffs: Carlyle CEO Predicts Increased Market Volatility

Share

Carlyle Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Schwartz, has said he expects increased market volatility in the wake of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the biggest US trading partners, according to Bloomberg.

“We should all buckle up a bit,” Schwartz said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest conference in New York. As traders grapple with questions about how tariffs will affect prices across the economy, Schwartz warned that markets are potentially too fixated on data points that might not be able to bring clarity on the direction of policies.

The key question around whether the Trump administration is implementing a one-time tariff — or escalating a full-fledged trade war — remains to be seen, said Schwartz.

A one-time tariff “is a one-time step up in price acceleration, but it’s not sustainably inflationary,” he said. “Trade wars are sustainably inflationary.” The S&P 500 tumbled as much as two per cent Tuesday, wiping out all of the benchmark’s gains since Trump’s Nov. 5 election victory.

“We just don’t know where the tariff discussions are going to go,” Schwartz said. “It’s too early.” Data that Carlyle collects from its portfolio companies indicates that purchasing managers ramped up orders of goods in recent months in anticipation of tariffs, he said.

On Tuesday, President Trump’s new 25 per cent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada came into effect, along with a doubling of duties on Chinese goods to 20 per cent, sparking trade wars that analysts said could hurt economic growth and lift prices for Americans still smarting from years of high inflation.

The tariff actions, which look set to upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual U.S. trade with its top three trading partners, went live at 12:01 a.m. (0501 GMT).

Trump declared that all three countries had failed to do enough to stem the flow of the deadly fentanyl opioid and its precursor chemicals into the U.S.

