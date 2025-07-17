Trump’s Tariff Pushes US Customs Revenue To Record $100bn

The decision by President Donald Trump to impose reciprocity tariffs on countries is already yielding results as US Customs duty collections surged again in June, topping $100 billion for the first time during a fiscal year and helping to produce a surprise $27 billion budget surplus for the month, the Treasury Department reported recently.

The budget data showed that truth is starting to build into a significant revenue contributor for the Federal Government, with customs duties in June hitting new records, quadrupling to $27.2 billion on a gross basis and $26.6 billion on a net basis after refunds.

The budget results are likely to reinforce Trump’s view of tariffs as a lucrative revenue source and as a hammer to enforce non-trade foreign policy. He said on Tuesday that “the big money” would start to flow in after he imposes higher “reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. trading partners on August 1. U.S.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on X that the results show the US “reaping the rewards” from Trump’s tariff agenda.

“As President Trump works hard to take back our nation’s economic sovereignty, today’s Monthly Treasury Statement is demonstrating record customs duties – and with no inflation!”

Bessent said. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the customs take reached records of $113.3 billion on a gross basis and $108 billion on a net basis, nearly double the prior-year collections.

The government’s fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. Based on those results, tariffs have now grown into the fourth-largest revenue source for the federal government, behind individual withheld receipts at $2.683 trillion for the fiscal year, non-withheld individual receipts at $965 billion and corporate taxes at $392 billion.

In the space of roughly four months, tariffs as a share of federal revenue have more than doubled to around five per cent from about two per cent historically. The June budget surplus represented a turnaround from the $71 billion deficit in June 2024.

The new tariff-related revenue helped boost total budget receipts last month by 13 per cent, or $60 billion, to $526 billion, a record for that month, the Treasury said. Outlays in June fell seven per cent, or $38 billion, to $499 billion.

But adjusting for calendar shifts of some revenue and benefit payments, it said there would have been a budget deficit of $70 billion in June along with a year-ago adjusted deficit of $143 billion.

But the Treasury’s weighted average interest rate largely had stabilized at 3.3 per cent at the end of June, up two basis points from a year ago, a Treasury official said.

Bessent earlier this week suggested a steeper ramp-up in tariff collections, telling a cabinet meeting that calendar-year 2025 collections could grow to $300 billion by the end of December.