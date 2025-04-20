Trump’s Tariff: AGOA, Nigeria’s N323.96bn Non-oil Export Under Threat

Share

As President Donald Trump‘s tariff tries to unsettle world trade, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that Nigeria’s non-oil, non-energy exports to the United States worth over N323.96billion in 2024 face serious threat as well as a likely end to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

Trump’s tariff to hit Nigeria, others

United States President, Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement on most trading partners, including several in Africa, will affect businesses and people across the continent and likely force more producers to trade with China, experts have warned.

Trump’s “Liberation Day” declaration on Wednesday threw markets into chaos, as the US took its strongest turn to protectionist policies since the 1930s, weakening a global trade system the US helped build and strengthen.

The tariffs, which include a baseline, universal 10 per cent duty on all US imports as well as additional tariffs on “worst offender” countries like Nigeria and South Africa, will also likely override a decades-long open trade agreement that has seen African manufacturers export goods to the US duty-free and that has been credited for creating tens of thousands of jobs, analysts say.

Established in 2000, the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) framework helped grow the continent’s exports of textiles, steel, and agricultural products, among others, to the US.

The AGOA was set for a second renewal this year but is now likely to be jeopardised by Trump’s trade war, according to analysts.

And what does this all mean for AGOA?

Like most analysts, Manchester Trade president, Stephen Lande, believes “AGOA is dead for the long term. The question is, however, whether we can have it extended either by administrative decree or by Congress for a short period to allow a more transactional approach to be introduced.

“It would not be good to have a void created with AGOA ending and no policy to take its place. The only winner will be China. Maybe, an alternative policy could be agreed on in the 90-day reprieve period.”

However, Eckart Naumann, a Trade Law Centre associate, believes that even if the “reciprocal” tariffs return, some AGOA beneficiaries could still enjoy a relative advantage over other countries since all countries will face the extra tariffs.

But if the high tariffs imposed on clothing producers like Lesotho, Madagascar and Mauritius are reimposed, they will be at a major disadvantage than a country like Kenya, which got the 10 per cent baseline tariff.

Naumann noted that the US exempted some products from tariffs, mainly minerals and energy, and some of these were important for South Africa, “so the AGOA advantage continues there”.

Nevertheless, he believes that, “the political environment for an AGOA renewal is very poor right now, though this may change once the dust settles”.

He suggests that African states forge stronger trade alliances with reliable partners within a rules-based trading system.

With the reprieve, African countries have time to coordinate a response for a possible reinstatement of tariffs after 90 days. They should also accelerate implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement, which offers alternatives to the US market.

How tariffs impact AGOA

Experts say the tariffs will most significantly impact African economies that are reliant on US trade, and that they will effectively override AGOA privileges. Currently, 32 African countries are eligible for the programme. Countries can be, and have been, taken off the list – such as Niger and Gabon, which lost their benefits after military coups.

The AGOA, which expires in September, grants duty-free access to more than 1,800 products from eligible sub-Saharan African countries and has formed the backbone of US-Africa trade policy for 25 years. It was renewed for 10 years in 2015. Chocolate and basket-weaving materials from Mauritius, musical instruments from Mali and nuts from Mozambique are among the products that have reached US buyers through AGOA.

While it is still officially operational, it’s unclear if the Trump administration will renew it again. Certainly, Trump’s tariff announcements, “set it along the path to die”, Cheta Nwanze, lead partner at Lagos-based risk analysis firm SBM Intelligence, said.

“African countries aren’t known for making firm geopolitical stances. So many of them will try to hold on to AGOA, which means it will go into zombie mode rather than dying off,” he said.

The programme has been hailed by economists for years for opening the US market to African manufacturers, although critics say its strict production and packaging requirements often favour bigger economies. Kenya’s AGOA sales, mainly textiles and apparel, went from $55 million in 2001 to $603 million in 2022.

Nigeria’s N323.96bn non-oil exports to US threatened

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics for 2024 shows that Nigeria earned approximately N4.49 trillion from the export of crude oil and energy products to the United States.

These items, which include petroleum oils and gases, were the dominant export from Nigeria to the American market and have been spared from the fresh round of tariffs.

However, the country’s non-oil and non-energy exports—worth N323.96 billion over the same period—are now subject to the new tariff regime.

A breakdown of Nigeria’s quarterly trade performance highlights how the country’s non-oil exports have grown in volume and variety.

In the first quarter of 2024, non-oil, non-energy exports to the U.S. were valued at N74.79 billion.

These included flours and meals of Soya Beans worth N28.21 billion, Urea at N20.33 billion, refined Lead at N14.40 billion, Cashew nuts in shell at N11.09 billion, and technically specified natural rubber valued at N769 million.

These products represent key outputs in agriculture, fertiliser manufacturing, and industrial raw materials.

The second quarter recorded a significant rise in export volume to N123.23 billion, driven largely by increased demand for Urea, which soared to N86.54 billion.

This was followed by refined Lead at N21.88 billion, flours and meals of soya beans at N9.44 billion, and natural rubber at N4.37 billion.

The sharp increase in Urea exports within the period highlights Nigeria’s growing relevance in the global fertiliser market, particularly to U.S. agribusinesses.

In the third quarter, non-oil exports dipped slightly to N84.38 billion. Urea remained the dominant product at N39.20 billion, followed by refined Lead at N18.94 billion.

Cocoa beans made their entry into the list of major exports during the quarter, with shipments worth N14.48 billion.

Soya meals added N6.78 billion, while natural rubber rose to N4.99 billion. This quarter marked Nigeria’s deeper integration into the global agricultural value chain, with cocoa and soya meal exports catering to U.S. processing industries.

By the fourth quarter, Nigeria recorded its lowest non-oil, non-energy export figure of the year, with total value falling to N42.55 billion.

However, superior-quality cocoa beans led the quarter with N29.92 billion. In addition, the country exported unwrought aluminum alloys and cathodes, both valued at over N4 billion, alongside technically specified natural rubber at N4.37 billion and minor shipments of other food preparations worth N61 million.

The drop in total export value, despite the rise in cocoa bean shipments, reflects a narrowing product mix and declining volumes across other categories.

Altogether, Nigeria’s non-oil, non-energy exports to the U.S. stood at N323.96 billion in 2024.

These products are now exposed to the newly announced 14 per cent tariff, which could alter their competitiveness in the U.S. market.

Trump’s tariff may trigger domino effect on Nigerian startups

The zero-interest era in the US saw venture capital firms pour billions into emerging markets, including Africa, in search of outsized returns. But the US trade tariff, paused for 90 days, could dampen non-oil export volumes, create unstable exchange rates, and fuel inflation if or when resumed.

This could force investors into a ‘wait and see’ approach by withdrawing from African markets, hitting sectors like e-commerce, logistics, agriculture, fintech, and technology, where most Nigerian startups operate.

“The uncertainty would likely deter investment inflows into African startups, as potential investors assess the risks involved,” Temitope Omosuyi, a UK-based investment analyst, said.

“The impact will extend to most of their prospects, particularly in logistics and cross-border payments.”

March 2025 saw one of the lowest monthly venture capital funding into the African tech ecosystem since late 2020, with just $50 million in funding announced, according to data from funding tracker Africa: The Big Deal. Funding also dropped 5 per cent to $460 million in Q1 2025 from $486 million raised in the same period last year. Venture Capital investments in Nigeria across sectors remained unchanged in 2024 ($410 million) and are the lowest since 2021.

Maya Famodu of Ingressive Capital, a pan-African venture capital fund, noted that in the short term, high tariffs mean inflation, and with the economic dominoes happening in the West, she anticipates a recession.

“Recession means a buyers’ market and more prudent and defensive investment strategy for US-based institutional investors, which will not benefit Africa,” she added.

But Tayo Oviosu, Paga’s CEO, believes that the tariffs will not have an outsized impact on funding for the continent’s tech ecosystem. He expects that while global capital flows may shift, investor appetite for African startups might rise due to the tariffs.

“I think investors will look to deploy capital now because it is a good time to invest in the private market against the public markets because of the stock market decline,” he said.

Before the tariffs were suspended, returns on U.S. treasury bills had risen as prices fell, driven by increased investor demand for safer asset classes during uncertain times. Despite this shift to more stable, lower-risk assets, some investors think this might drive more funding to African startups.

“The tariff approach can lead to short-term slow growth and will lead investors to want to buy bonds, and that demand will lead to lower rates,” Oviosu added. “This, I think, helps emerging markets like Africa because investors will want a mix of safety and returns; thus, they will allocate more outside of the US and in equities outside of the US.

Nigerian exporters remain optimistic despite tariffs

Under AGOA legislation, Nigerian exporters enjoy duty-free access for non-oil sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), non-oil exports more than tripled to ₦309.1 billion ($196.6 million) in 2024 from ₦86.4 billion ($54.9 million) in 2023.

For small e-commerce players, the impact is immediate: a $100 bag of cassava flour now carries a $14 duty. This could cut margins or raise prices, depending on whether the seller decides to bear the cost or pass it on to the customer. The challenge is whether smaller exporters, including e-commerce startups exporting goods and the supply chain providers facilitating their transport, can absorb or offset the hit.

Luther Lawoyin, CEO of PricePally, a grocery startup, exporting to Nigeria’s Diaspora, expects the increase in landing cost to shock business, but only temporarily. The growing demand for staples and the Naira’s weakness against the Dollar mean businesses can quickly recalibrate for viability.

“We will be able to make sense of it despite the initial friction, especially since the tariff is not solely on Nigeria,” said Lawoyin.

Malobi Ogbeche, founder of KadanKadan, a platform for group cargo exports, also points out that the uneven tariff spread creates a pricing advantage. He notes that Nigeria’s 14 per cent tariff is lower than Thailand’s 46 per cent, a competitor in cassava flour. In 2021, Thailand earned nearly $1.3 billion from exporting cassava, while Nigeria earned just $1 million.

Some of the highest tariffs have hit other high cassava exporters like Vietnam and Cambodia: 46 per cent and 49 per cent. Ogheche says this tariff war provides a window of opportunity for Nigerian traders to pitch better prices to their customers.

Nigeria’s goods stay cheap globally, with the Naira topping ₦1,600 to the Dollar, but turning raw materials like cassava into finished products remains a challenge. Too few factories and shaky power hold the country back. “We can build that capacity,” said Ogbeche, an industry insider, though chronic underfunding signals a slow fix.

