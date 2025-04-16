Trump’s Style Of Govt Feels Like Nigerian Administration — Adichie

Share

Award-winning Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has likened the administration and style of governance of the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, as that of the corrupt and authoritarian systems often seen in African democracies.

Adichie, who is known for her critically acclaimed novels, “Half of a Yellow Sun and Americanah”, made this remark during an interview on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

She said the Trump administration reminded her of Nigeria’s political climate, which is often characterized by strongman politics and disregard for democratic norms.

READ ALSO:

“America no longer feels aspirational to me,” Adichie said. “The present administration in the U.S. just feels to me like a Nigerian government. It really does feel like America is being governed by an ‘African Big Man’.”

The renowned author’s comments reflect growing concern among intellectuals and observers who believe Trump’s tenure weakened some of the core democratic principles America was once known for.

Adichie, who has been an outspoken critic of global inequality, governance failures, and social injustice, also noted that the parallels between Trump’s leadership style and the authoritarian tendencies seen in some African countries were too striking to ignore.

Share