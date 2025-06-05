Trump’s Steel, Aluminium Tariffs Take Effect; Uk Temporarily Spared From 50% Levy

Share

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order doubling US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 50 per cent – but the UK is temporarily exempted. The order raises import taxes for US-based firms buying the metals from other countries from yesterday, but the levy remains at 25% for the UK.

However, the UK could end up facing the higher rate if its deal signed with the Trump administration last month, which would see steel and aluminium tariffs axed, does not come into force.

Imports of UK steel into America are currently subject to tariffs, but the government says it wants to implement the agreement to remove them “as soon as possible”.

UK trade officials are relieved but a new clock is ticking on the deal being finalised by July 9. UK Steel chief Gareth Stace has told the BBC the industry can “breathe a temporary sigh of relief” but there is still an “enormous amount of uncertainty”.

