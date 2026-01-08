Trump’s Restoration Of American Power Without Resuscitating UNO Is Dangerous

How politics throws up change of society appears scientific, spiritual and magical. That is exactly what human progress has been. Change could appear as religious upheaval, socio-economic and political turmoil, scientific breakthrough, or plain natural or magical occurrence.

The early man’s discovery of fire changed man from hunting to forming a settled society. The settled society experimented with nutrition, formed instruments for hunting, agriculture and defence against hostile environment.

These societal transformations were made possible by the uses of fire, which provided the energy. Several stages of civilization formed man into a social man with organised society superintended by parents, family heads, kindred and clans-head’s, which metamorphosed into complex political communities that grew into well organised states and kingdoms.

Human civilization peaked with the discovery of the art of writing, which enabled the record of human civilization, starting with the Sumerians, the Egyptians, Greeks, Chinese, Indians, Aztec and the Mayans. With the discovery of art of writing, human knowledge became storable and transferable and the process further strengthened human civilization. But what has distorted human civilization is man’s cultural practice of religion. Many religions are not violently proselytic.

Such nonproselytizing religions were Judaism, Chinese’s Taoism was more of a philosophical religion without any history of violent proselytism. The Japanese Shintoism has no history of violent proselytism. The Indian sub-continent and other related eastern and central Asiatic countries subscribing to Hinduism and Buddhism have no history of violent proselytism.

T h e n c a m e Christianity in AD 33 and particularly after the conquest of Palestine and the sacking of Jerusalem between 66 and 70 AD when Jews were exiled and scattered into the Roman Empire. The Apostles of Jesus brought Christianity into the Roman Empire and beyond, but their proselytism was peaceful as ordered by Jesus Christ.

However, in the 3rd Century AD, Christianity gained Roman imperial favour and acceptance and was made state religion. As state religion, the Roman Empire tried to create uniform culture, which made it impose laws outlawing worship of other gods.

With these laws abolishing other religions, freedom of worship became a crime punishable with various penal sanctions. Blasphemy and heresy were later added to the religious crimes and punished even with capital punishment. In Africa, most African traditional religions were never promoted with or by violent proselytism.

In fact, the Igbo traditional religion stipulates that a god that requires humans to fight for it or to protect it is not a god. Rather, it is the gods that should fight at the spiritual realm to protect humans. As a result of religious oppression in Europe, especially Britain, the Puritans and other Christian sects migrated to the Americas in the 15th Century AD to found the United States of America.

Under international law, it is obligatory for any state capable of preventing crimes against humanity to do so without necessarily tabling it before the United Nations

The United States was formed on the basis of law (contract, legal rights) and most especially on the freedoms of religion and conscience and believed that the institution of government must be under law and governed by due process of law that is, that every body including government must be under the law. Christianity provided the ruling culture for the Roman Empire and it’s successors in France, Britain, Prusso-German, and Russia.

Freedom of religion was not observed in these empires, and it was as if they were replicating the Islamic empires of Persia, Egyptian Mamuluk Sultanate and the Ottoman Empire that abolished other religions except Islam. As pointed out in our last week essay, Islam was founded in the 7th Century in Arabian cities of Mecca and Medina but it was resisted by the indigenous population which led to war which the founder, Prophet Mohammed and his followers won.

From then onward, Islam spread through wars throughout the Arabian Peninsula, Syria, Persia, the entire Middleeast and the Levant. It burst out through East and Central Asia and the Balkans and was almost knocking at the gate into Europe when it was pulled back at the gate of Vienna. Like every religion that abhors secularity, there is no freedom of religion where Islam is dominant through conquest or peaceful proselytism.

But it has to be noted that even though the USA was founded and established on Christian principles, its constitution asserted and protected freedoms, including freedom of religion. In Britain, there might be facade of freedom of religion, but you cannot become a Prime Minister or King of Britain, even as a Christian, except you subscribed to the Church of England.

That is denial of freedom of religion or conscience. Religion has become a clog in the wheel of world civilization and it is a high time, the USA being the lodestar, the pathfinder and the great proselytizer of liberty and rule of law to rescue mankind by resuscitating the United Nations Organisation (UNO) with its Universal Declaration of Human Rights which must outlaw theocracy and denial of freedom of religion and conscience and make their denial equal to crimes against humanity such as genocide, slavery, colonialism and narcotics.

The United States’ President, Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu are right under international law rule of the right/ responsibility to prevent atrocious violations of these freedoms.

But it is usually diplomatically neater to get United Nations Organisation's approval. It is in this respect that it will serve USA better if it resuscitates the UNO as established in 1945 by it and its victorious allied powers.

USA’s greatest duty owed to mankind is the resuscitation of the United Nations Organisation and strengthening it and its Universal Declaration of Human Rights and getting every country to subscribe to it, especially the new article or treaty abolishing theocracy and enshrining freedom of religion as a fundamental universal right and the flouting of it as a crime against humanity.

This is the greatest duty President Trump owes the world. President Trump has revamped USA and restored its superpower status, what remains is for him to score this universal diplomatic goal of restoring and making efficacious the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the breach of which should attract universal penal sanctions enforcable by the United Nations and its specialised agencies.

With the accomplishment of this goal, President Trump will become world statesman and the greatest president after President Theodore Roosevelt. But without hoisting his actions on international law legal framework, his motives and actions will be suspicious and misunderstood. Such suspicion and misunderstanding may breed diplomatic or even actual beligerence between the world powers, which may pose a threat to world peace.