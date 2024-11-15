Trump’s Reign May Lead To End Of The World – Imo Govt Official

Share

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State on Public Communication, Jones Onwuasoanya has said the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States of America will spell doom to the country and the whole world.

Onwuasoanya in a trending post on social media platforms, stated that true democracy and the rule of law will be undermined by Trump’s re-emergence.

“There is no such thing as true democracy or real rule of law,” he said, pointing out that, under a just political system, Trump would either be in jail or facing criminal charges rather than preparing for a presidential comeback.

According to him, Trump is poised to reclaim his position as “the strongest man in the world,” alongside other controversial figures such as Representative Matt Gaetz, who is set to assume the role of Attorney General despite facing numerous investigations.

Onwuasoanya’s remarks emphasised the alarming implications of allowing political leadership to be dictated by populist sentiments.

“Political leadership is not supposed to be left entirely in the hands of a mob,” Onwuasoanya warned, arguing that such an approach risks plunging America into chaos.

He characterised Trump’s followers as easily swayed by emotional rhetoric and misinformation, adding, “Their insecurities and fears can easily be exploited by characters like Trump.”

He alleged that Trump embodies qualities unfit for a leader, particularly in a nation as influential as the United States.

“It would be a big luck for them if he doesn’t throw them into a major social and political upheaval, and even a civil war”, he warned, lamenting that Trump’s personal ambitions overshadow the needs of the country.

Onwuasoanya added that Trump’s election is either “it is in line with God’s design for the end of the world or Americans have got themselves into something they are not really ready for.”

