Trump’s Recognition Of Remi Tinubu, Diplomatic Victory For Nigeria, Says Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North senatorial district in the Senate, Adams Oshiomhole, has described the re- cent recognition of the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu by the President of the United States of America (US), Donald Trump, as a proud moment for the nation and a symbol of religious harmony.

The ex-Edo State Governor and All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, who visited President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on Friday, told State House Correspondents that his visit was partly to extend New Year greetings and celebrate Trump’s glowing tribute to the First Lady during a public event.

He recounted how Trump, known for his blunt style, described Mrs. Tinubu as “a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria,” before inviting her to stand for recognition. “I came to greet Mr. President.

I have not seen him in 2026, we wish him a happy new year, but also, very importantly, yesterday (Thursday) we saw how the most powerful man, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, in acknowledging not just the First Lady of Nigeria… but describing her as a very respectable woman, a very responsible woman, and a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, and he invited her to stand up for recognition,” Oshiomhole said.

The APC stalwart expressed national pride in the moment, noting the applause it drew and contrasting it with potential opposition criticism in reverse scenarios.

“If it was the other way around, imagine what the opposition would have been saying now… he said Nigeria’s First Lady is here. She’s a Christian, but also a Christian pastor, a woman that commands respect, a responsible and respectable woman. So congratulations,” he added.

Oshiomhole further interpreted the gesture as a diplomatic milestone, emphasising religious coexistence under President Tinubu’s leadership. “Trump understands that the Nigerian President is a Muslim, but he now celebrates the fact he has a Christian wife who is also a pastor of the largest church in Nigeria, so there can be no tension between the Quran and the Bible.

And that, for me, is a merit to all Nigerians,” he stated. He urged unity amid national challenges, saying, “We mostly run down our country. We have issues together, we will fix them, and they are being fixed.”