Trump’s Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Moved Indoors

The White House on Saturday announced that the incoming United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s inaugural address on Sunday, January 20, will take place indoors due to dangerously cold weather being forecast next week in Washington DC.

According to the White House, the address, as well as other speeches, will now take place inside the US Capitol’s rotunda, rather than outside the building.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social social media platform to back the White House announcement, Trump said that he does not want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way amid the freezing temperatures. “It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of law enforcement, first responders, police K9s and even horses” as well as hundreds of thousands of supporters. “In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly. Everyone will be safe, everyone will be happy, and we will, together, Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote.

