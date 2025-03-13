Trump’s Policies: FG Tackling Healthcare Funding Gaps – Health Minister

Share

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Mohammed Pate, on Thursday said the Federal Government was putting measures in place to address all funding and policy gaps in order to tackle the challenges in the nation’s healthcare system, following the suspension of funding by the United States.

Pate disclosed this at an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

He said that though the US decision was sudden, its impact was reduced as a result of the various measures put in place earlier by the federal government through policies and interventions.

“So the changes that have occurred in the landscape which brought to this conversation, particularly the adjustment in U.S. policy, certainly it’s a major shift in U.S. government policy. When we looked at it from our side, we understood that, in fact, it’s a research opportunity.

“And we appreciate the contribution of the U.S. government, the billions of dollars of U.S. government and U.S. people’s resources that help, but the responsibility to provide for the country is on us immediately.

“And while we appreciate what has happened in the past, now we have to look at how we orient ourselves to improve and continue so that no Nigerian who is doing technical care will go without treatment for HIV, for instance, malaria or other conditions.

“This change occurred at a point when we were 18 months old. We were able to have a lot of financial support because health care was very important. So we have now found that as part of our investment plan, we have an opportunity to do this. We now have another responsibility of putting more money into the health sector.

“So coming to the issues of HIV and tuberculosis in Nigeria, for 20, 25 years, external parties have largely funded HIV, TB, and malaria in Nigeria. And we appreciate those contributions that they have made because they save lives”, he stated.

Speaking further, the Minister disclosed, “They have the laboratory capacity as well as the public health capacity. And it’s welcome. When I mentioned external parties, this included the U.S. government through the DEFRA programme and the USAID through the malaria programme.

“But there are also other bilateral partners, local health organizations, local funders and others who comprise this 10%, but those 10% largely have been outside government systems. They were contracted to external parties to deliver their assistance to Nigeria through the channels that they control”.

Earlier, Chairman of the House committee, Amobi Ogah, said the meeting with the minister was to establish a synergy to ensure that programmes and projects relating to HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria are implemented seamlessly without bottlenecks because of their critical importance in saving the lives of Nigerians.

“My dear Coordinating Minister, we have always argued for increased domestic funding and less dependence on foreign funding for our health systems and as we are all aware of the withdrawal of financial support by the US government towards funding for African Health systems.

“The Nigerian government has equally risen to the occasion by allocating more resources to the fight against communicable diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria. Thus, deciding on the US government was a blessing in disguise.

“We must also commend Prof Pate and the Ministry of Health for your leadership, determination and doggedness in making a case for increased funding for the health sector to the Federal Executive Council under the prevailing circumstances, which led to the several funds that have been allocated to the health sector in recent times. This certainly will go a long way in plugging the funding gaps that the US government decision has created”.

Ogah, who had earlier advocated for the creation of a Healthcare Sector Trust Fund to take care of eventualities and gaps in funding, reiterated the call while speaking to journalists at the end of the interactive session.

He added, “A lot of countries in Africa are struggling at this moment. I just came back from Tanzania on the issue of health and materials. So I think there is a need. Like we have an education fund. There is a, what is it called TETFUND.

“It’s very, very important. I think that looking at the challenges we are facing at the moment, we don’t want to continue facing such challenges because it happened this way today.

“We don’t know the way it will happen tomorrow. If not, we have a minister who is already part of the system there; it won’t be that easy for us”.

Also, addressing journalists afterwards, the minister stated that the lawmakers are a very important vehicle for health advocacy for improving awareness of the population.

