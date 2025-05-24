Trump’s Plan To Stop Harvard From Enrolling Foreign Students Halted

The United States (US) District Judge Allison Burroughs has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the President Donald Trump administration’s plan to strip Harvard University of its ability to enrol foreign students.
Saturday Telegraph reports that the restraining order will also pause a move that the Department of Homeland Security made to revoke Harvard’s access to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP), a government database that manages foreign students.
It would be recalled that Harvard filed a lawsuit following the dispute between the White House and one of America’s most prestigious institutions.
According to the lawsuit, the university said the President Trump administration’s decision to bar international students was a blatant violation of the law and free speech rights.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration and Harvard have not done enough to fight antisemitism and change their hiring and admissions practices, allegations that the university has strongly denied.
“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission,” Harvard argued in the lawsuit.
“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action.” Harvard President Alan Garber said in a letter.