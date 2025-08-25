Trump’s Plan To Send Troops To Chicago’s Abuse Of Power, Illinois Gov Says

President Donald Trump’s plan to deploy troops to Chicago is an abuse of power, the Democratic Governor of the US state of Illinois has said.

There is no emergency that justifies the National Guard being sent to Illinois and the US president is “attempting to manufacture a crisis”, JB Pritzker said in a statement.

Trump has already deployed about 2,000 troops to Washington DC, where the local government is also run by opposition Democrats, as part of what he is portraying as a crackdown on crime in US cities, reports the BBC.

On Friday, Trump said he would implement the policy in Chicago and New York – two other major Democrat controlled cities.