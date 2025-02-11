Trump’s Order To End Birthright Citizenship Temporarily Blocked

Share

A third federal judge in the United States (US), Joseph N. Laplante, has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants.

New Telegraph reports that the court ruling from a U.S. District Judge in New Hampshire follows similar rulings from judges in Washington and Maryland.

It would be recalled that President Trump’s executive order seeks to reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which states: “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the U.S. and of the State wherein they reside.”

The order withholds citizenship from the American-born children of illegal immigrants but critics argue that Trump has exceeded his authority with this directive.

The lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on the day of Trump’s inauguration in January, states: “Birthright citizenship embodies America’s most fundamental promise: that all children born on United States soil begin life as full and equal members of the country’s national community, irrespective of their parents’ origins, circumstances or status.”

The Union has asked the court to “declare that [Trump’s] Executive Order is unconstitutional and unlawful in its entirety.”

In his ruling today, Laplante stated: “After careful consideration of the parties’ submissions, the supporting declarations, the applicable law, and the filings and record in this case, the court GRANTS Plaintiffs’ Motion for Preliminary Injunction.”

He continued, saying “The court hereby finds that Plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of their claims,” adding that “the issuance of this order is in the public interest.”

