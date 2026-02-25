Trump’s New Global Tariff Comes Into Effect At 10%

US President Donald Trump’s new global tariffs have come into effect at 10% after the Supreme Court blocked many of his sweeping import taxes on Friday. Just hours after last week’s ruling, the president signed an executive order to impose the new levy from 24 February 24.

He later threatened to raise the tariff to 15% but has not yet issued an official directive to increase the rate. The BBC has contacted the White House for comment.

The administration is applying the levy under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which allows the president to impose the charge for 150 days without congressional approval.

The executive order said the temporary import duty was intended to “address fundamental international payments problems and continue the Administration’s work to rebalance our trade relationships to benefit American workers, farmers, and manufacturers”