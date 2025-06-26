Trump’s Iran gamble

Share

The United States’ loss of relevance in Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution continues to haunt President Donald Trump.

The long awaited opportunity to bark finally offered itself when the Israel-Iran crisis finally wore battle gear some two weeks ago. Trump will probably want a new regime in Iran, Reza, is the son of Mohammed Reza Pahlavi and the main opposition voice against Ayatollah Khamenei.

That in itself reminds the average Iranian of the days of imperial impunity which fed fat on American magnanimity. Yes, magnanimity because Washington decided what the Shah got in armaments. In 1978, Iran possessed the largest tank force in the Middle East, second only to Israel. Their 160 F-16 fighter jets were piloted by Americans.

And Iranians were just onlookers in the war industry where over 30, 000 expatriates dominated airfields and maintenance factories. Reza has lived in Greenwich, Connecticut where he got married to Yasmad Etemad in June 1989. He also spent time in Washington DC. The Shah and David Rockefeller, Chairman Chase Manhattan Bank were quite close.

It is believed that the Greenwich house came through him. Riding on the back of Israel, the American president pounded Iran on June 22, 2025. It was a well-planned secret that targeted three nuclear sites in different parts of the country, from the Fordow Uranium Enrichment Plant, to Nantap Nuclear Facility and the Istahan Nuclear Technology Centre.

The American mission was weighty. It began in Missouri when seven Northrop B-2 Spirit bombers departed the Whiteman Air Base. There was submarine support from the sea. While the aircraft dropped bunker buster bombs, the ship released tomahawk missiles.

It sounded like Iran was finished, as Trump blew his trumpet. This is just the beginning of a war that may take longer than anticipated. Iran’s response was to hit US bases in Qatar and Iraq. It is ironic that people learn and then easily forget. History bears witness to that fact.

Vietnam was not easy. Afghanistan did not end well. Iraq was not a walkover. Shah Pahlavi lasted so long, 1941 to 1979, due to American support. When Prime Minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, nationalised Iranian oil, CIA boss, Allen Dulles, met with the Shah in Rome. A plot was hatched to oust Mossadegh, in 1953.

The United States’ loss of relevance in Iran following the 1979 Islamic Revolution continues to haunt President Donald Trump. The long awaited opportunity to bark finally offered itself when the Israel-Iran crisis finally wore battle gear…

That opened up Iran more to American domination. President Richard Nixon sold whatever military hardware the Shah showed interest in, with the sole exclusion of nuclear capability. Jimmy Carter played ball too but advised against backing Somalia against Ethiopia. However, Pahlavi was a maximum dictator.

He used SAVAK, his dreaded secret police, to intimidate and eliminate perceived opposition. The National Political Resurrection Movement which he founded in 1975 was the sole party.

Those who shared contrary views were encouraged to exit the country. Those who did not take the bait often ended up in jail. The Shah’s cup was filled up. Demonstrations began in February 1978 in Tabriz.

The crowd chanted ‘Death to the Shah’. Many were machine gunned to death by the military. And what triggered unrest in Tabriz was the mowing down of protesters in the holy city of Qom.

The Islamic Revolution swept away the Shah in 1979. Ever since, there has been what looks like a de-Americanisation of the country. Islamic ideals have since replaced imperialism. Women no longer move about wearing whatever suited them.

These 46 years cannot be easily washed away by Trump’s radicalism. The Americans may be held responsible for showing the Iranians the path to nuclear power. They enjoyed oil money from the Shah who in five years, 1973 to 1978, spent nearly $20 billion on military supplies.

Some US millionaires also benefited from looted funds channelled through the Pahlavi Foundation. The coming of the bearded Ayatollahs has made Iranians, masters in their own house.

They have built nuclear stations and do not have to rely on foreign military support. Indeed, other powers shop for missiles in Tehran.

Unlike in the past, when Washington could dictate to Tehran on who to back, the Iran of today has become a Big Brother to Hamas in Israel, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. This is most unacceptable to the United States and small brother Israel.

While the Israelis have every right under the sun to fight against perceived threats, the Iranians feel obliged to support weaker nations under Zionist suffocation. However, this present war was as a result of Hamas’ attack and abduction of Israeli families on October 7, 2023. There could be underlying issues, anyway.

Trump has left no one in doubt that any attack on Israel is a slap on the face of the United States. It does not matter who is right or wrong, under the new dispensation, no begging opportunity to bite will be wasted. And the world is catching cold already. Oil prices are going up, trade will be affected across the gulf and the road will be very rough.

Share