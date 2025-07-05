The United States (US) Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has uncovered a high-level cyber fraud scheme allegedly masterminded by a Nigerian national, Ehiremen Aigbokhan, involving the diversion of over ₦460 million (approximately $250,300 in USDT.ETH).

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the funds uncovered were reportedly earmarked for the inauguration of President Donald Trump, scheduled for January 2025.

According to a classified FBI intelligence briefing released this week, the fraud was executed on December 26, 2024, through a Business Email Compromise (BEC) attack, an increasingly sophisticated form of cybercrime that involves impersonating trusted figures or institutions to manipulate victims into transferring funds.

In this case, Aigbokhan allegedly posed as a high-ranking U.S. government contact involved in inauguration planning.

The attack led to the unauthorised transfer of 250,300 USDT (a dollar-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain) valued at over ₦400 million at the time of the transaction.

Advanced forensic blockchain analysis and email tracking techniques allowed investigators to trace the source of the fraudulent activity to Nigeria, with Lagos identified as the hub of operations based on multiple IP address logs and wallet activity.

Aigbokhan is now the focus of an international cybercrime investigation, with the FBI submitting a formal request for his arrest and extradition.

He is expected to face multiple charges in the United States, including Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Cyber-enabled financial fraud, and Money laundering involving virtual assets.

U.S. federal officials have described the breach as “deeply troubling,” emphasising the importance of international cooperation in tackling cyber threats originating from West Africa.

The FBI further stated that the case underscores the growing use of cryptocurrency in transnational financial crimes and the urgency of strengthening global cyber enforcement frameworks.

This latest incident adds to a growing list of high-profile cybercrime cases implicating Nigerian nationals and highlights the vulnerabilities of digital financial systems, especially in politically sensitive contexts.