Share

President Donald Trump’s administration has expelled South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States (US) Ebrahim Rasool, giving him 72 hours to leave the country.

The United States (US) Government made this known on Monday while condemning remarks made by South Africa’s ambassador about President Trump, describing them as unacceptable.

While addressing reporters, the U.S. State Department said days after Washington decided to expel the envoy, signalling growing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Ties between Washington and Pretoria have reportedly deteriorated following Trump’s decision to cut U.S. financial aid to South Africa.

The move was linked to America’s disapproval of South Africa’s land policy and its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

READ ALSO:

The final straw came after Rasool was quoted in an article describing Trump as a leader of a white supremacist movement.

The comment sparked outrage in the U.S., leading to his expulsion.

“These remarks were unacceptable to the United States, not just to the president, but to every American,” said State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

“At the very least, what we should expect is a standard of some respect – basic, low-level respect – if you’re in a position that is going to help facilitate any kind of diplomatic relationship with another country.”

The South African government has yet to issue an official response to the expulsion.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

