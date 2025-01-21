Share

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, on Monday disclosed that the external revenue service announced by the newly sworn-in President of the United States (US) Donald Trump, could disrupt global trade.

Reacting to the President decision on external revenue service shortly after his inauguration via his X handle, Oyedele noted that the move could disrupt international trade and further complicate the already complex global tax system.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during his inauguration, Trump made true his plan for external revenue service, saying, “Instead of taxing our citizens to enrich other countries, we tax other countries to enrich our citizens.”

In response, Oyedele said, “The 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump announced plans to establish an to impose tariffs and taxes on other countries.

“This move could disrupt international trade and further complicate the already complex global tax system, highlighting the importance of our ongoing tax reforms.

“We can better navigate potential challenges and seize any opportunities this development may present.”

