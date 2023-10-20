Trump’s Ex-lawyer Pleads Guilty in Georgia Election Case

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty to six charges in the Georgia election interference case. Powell, who pushed false claims about the 2020 election results, reached a deal with prosecutors and will now testify at the trial.

There are 18 co-defendants, including the former president, in the case. She faced charges of conspiracy to commit intentional interference of election duties, reports the BBC. The deal also requires her to write an apology letter to Georgia citizens.

She has been sentenced to six years of probation and must pay a fine and testify at future trials. Powell entered her guilty plea in a downtown Atlanta courtroom yesterday, a day before her trial was set to start.

Prosecutors have accused her of being among a group of Trump officials and supporters who breached the elections system in rural Coffee County, Georgia, in January 2021, with the goal of proving that the election was rigged against Trump.