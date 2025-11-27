Trump’s Envoy To Have Ukraine Peace Plan Talks At Kremlin Next Week

Donald Trump’s overseas envoy Steve Witkoff will hold talks at the Kremlin next week as the US continues to push for a deal to end the war in Ukraine.

The visit, which was confirmed by Vladimir Putin’s close foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov yesterday, comes after Ukraine said it had reached a “common understanding” with the White House on the outline of a potential peace deal.

On Tuesday, Trump said he had tasked Witkoff to meet the Russian president, while the US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll was being sent to Ukraine.

It follows the emergence last week of a 28-point draft plan, which the US president said had since been “fine-tuned, with additional input from both sides”.

Speaking to reporters before the Kremlin confirmed the visit, Trump said his son-in-law Jared Kushner – who has acted as an adviser to the White House during previous diplomatic talks – may also attend the Kremlin meeting, reports the BBC.

He said an agreement would involve land concessions “both ways” and “trying to clean up the border”.