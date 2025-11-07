Trump’s CPC Decision On Nigeria Based On Misleading, Manipulated Data – IMPI

The Independent Media and Policy Initiative (IMPI) has faulted former U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), describing it as a move influenced by “jaundiced and obtrusive data” supplied by groups with ulterior motives.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI alleged that two organisations were key sources of misleading figures that distorted the reality of Nigeria’s security situation.

IMPI expressed concern over what it called the “deliberate manipulation of terrorism-related data” by vested interest groups seeking to portray Nigeria as a country where Christians face systematic extermination.

He said: “We are concerned about the inauspicious propagation of terrorism-related deaths within a singular religious context. While we recognise the sensitivity of this issue and affirm that no life deserves to be lost, it is equally immoral to fabricate death statistics to justify a predetermined narrative.”

The think tank noted that a pattern of falsified reports had emerged in recent years, driven by local and international actors campaigning for Nigeria’s CPC designation.

“Before this official response, purveyors of tainted data had already populated social media with exaggerated figures. For instance, Intersociety reported that 5,068 Christians were killed in Nigeria in 2022, while Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List cited 5,014 Christian deaths — more than in the rest of the world combined. These figures do not reflect reality.”

According to IMPI, data from credible global sources paint a very different picture. The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) recorded 6,701 terrorism-related deaths globally in 2022, a 9% drop from the previous year and 38% below the 2015 peak. In Nigeria, terrorism fatalities declined to 392 in 2022 — the lowest since 2011.

While fatalities rose slightly to 533 in 2023 and 565 in 2024, IMPI stressed that these numbers were nowhere near the “inflated” claims by Intersociety and Open Doors.

“Intersociety alleged that 8,222 Christians were killed in 2023 alone, while Open Doors claimed that 82% of the 4,998 Christians killed globally for their faith were in Nigeria. These fabrications were further amplified by the Observatory of Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA), which reported 1,637 Christian deaths between April and June 2023,” IMPI explained.

The group said the trend of exaggerating death tolls continued into 2024, with Open Doors asserting that 3,100 Christians were killed and another report on HumanAngle.com claiming 7,087 deaths within the first 220 days of the year, figures that IMPI described as “baseless.”

“However, the Global Terrorism Index reported only 565 terrorism-related fatalities in Nigeria for 2024. This underscores the industry of falsehood that underpins the campaign to label Nigeria a CPC. While every life lost is tragic, GTI and Statista data show that the situation cannot be categorised as genocide,” the statement said.

IMPI maintained that President Trump’s CPC designation for Nigeria was made “on the back of fictitious and manipulated statistics” and urged the U.S. government to independently verify data before using it for policy decisions.

The organisation also revealed that its research into Intersociety’s records shows a long-standing pattern of data distortion dating back to 2019.

“In 2019, GTI reported a 39.1% decline in terrorism deaths in Nigeria, from 2,043 in 2018 to 1,245 in 2019 — the lowest since 2011. Despite this, Intersociety claimed between 1,000 and 1,200 ‘Christian deaths’ that year, contrary to all validated global indices.”

Citing the Ninth Annual Report on Lethal Violence in Nigeria (University of Ibadan, 2019), IMPI noted that the total number of violent deaths that year stood at 11,277, with Intersociety attributing nearly all fatalities to Christians; a clear indication of data manipulation.

“This pattern of deliberate inflation is designed to inflame sectarian sentiments and justify Nigeria’s CPC classification. It succeeded temporarily in 2020 when President Trump, despite evidence of declining terrorism-related deaths, designated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern.”

IMPI noted that a genuine government-to-government engagement between Nigeria and the United States would lead to a more accurate understanding of the security realities and the eventual withdrawal of Nigeria from the CPC list.