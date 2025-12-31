Trump’s Christmas Warning Strike

Those who win battles match intelligence with swift action for surprise is a vital instrument of international power. President Donald Trump of the United States displayed that with his Christmas day package in the Tangaza area of Sokoto State.

After declaring Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), expectations were high that Trump, who promised to run down terrorists in Nigeria, would concentrate on the North-East where Boko Haram fundamentalists have continued to make gains.

America does nothing without due diligence. Many Nigerians do not consider Lakurawa as formidable as Boko Haram. But Trump saw the terrorists from a different perspective. While Boko Haram strikes consistently in the North East, Lakurawa fighters have moved from Niger Republic, to Sokoto and Kebbi states and are marching down South through Kwara and Niger states.

Without taking away anything from the Nigerian Armed Forces, it is obvious that the war against terror cannot be won without foreign support. While the Americans struck with Tomahawk missiles from the Gulf of Guinea, the best available to the Nigerian military is artillery fire and airstrikes. America does not play soft with danger. Those who see the strike as degrading Nigeria’s sovereignty apparently do not weigh the larger picture.

Encouraging terror in the most populous Black nation in the globe comes with colossal consequences. The whole of the West African sub region cannot take in refugees running away from Nigeria. This development is enough to threaten other democracies, from Benin Republic to Senegal, for Nigerians are moving out in droves even under a no war situation. With over 200 million people, trouble in Nigeria will shake the world.

For men and women who brave the hot sands of Sahara desert and cold sea waves of the Mediterranean in a desperate bid to relocate to Europe, a national security crisis will make them even more daring. A global refugee problem will hit Europe so badly that there could be more race riots. War in Nigeria will also affect the economies outside. Oil, the mainstay of the Nigerian economy has attracted multi nationals who give as much as they take out of the country.

It does not matter, the diplomatic exchange of words. The truth is that Washington vowed to strike and Abuja knew it would happen. Nigerians are not interested in whose religion is hurt, what matters most is that for the first time in many years, Christmas was celebrated without suicide attacks and the corollary mass burials in the North-West or North-Central parts of the country.

In education, there is what teachers call ‘Entry Behaviour’. The missiles that landed in Bauni Forest Tangazar are signs of things to come. They were meant to draw attention to America’s resolve to take war to the domain of the terrorists. It is strange that a former Nigerian minister was bold enough to tell the world that bombs cannot penetrate the Sambisa Forest.

This level of conspiracy is what has kept the Army from destroying the rampaging terrorists. For years, the Federal Government has lacked the political will to confront insurgency. We must commend president Bola Tinubu for working closely with America.

This gesture, does not belittle his office, in any way. International cooperation has little to do with pride. Europe benefitted from United States support to win World War Two. Israel relied on Kenyan facilities to raid Entebbe and free hostages held by Palestinians in Idi Amin’s Uganda.

While Niger Republic and Nigeria play a cat and mouse game, the truth is that the porous borders continue to throw up terrorists from Mali and Burkina Faso. The choice of Tangaza as the first to receive missiles should send a message across the border. It is no more about conventional ground battles. Americans mean business. Recently, the United States Central Command struck Islamic State camps in Syria following an ambush that killed two soldiers and an Interpreter. The mission involved fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery.

Jordan served as the take-off point. When attention shifted to Lakurawa camps, there was no American military presence in Sokoto. Gulf of Guinea was useful. Some accounts say, the operation was launched from the Ghana’s territorial waters. This capability is beyond what the Nigerian government can offer. Foreign Affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, said he was in touch with his United States counterpart, Marco Rubio, before the strike.

That level of understanding should be sustained. Nigerians are not interested in his response to Trump on religion. This is just the beginning. US Defence Secretary, Peter Hegseth, in defending the missiles, promised that more will follow. That is exactly what Nigerians want to hear. Criminals and their collaborators whether up North or down South, deserve cremation so that the polity will smell sweeter and Nigerians can sleep with both eyes closed.