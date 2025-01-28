‘Trump’s Call For Low Oil Prices’ll Impact Nigeria’

Share

An oil and gas analyst, Helen Ugbudaga, has said that the call by the United States President, Donald Trump, for a reduction in global oil prices will have great implications for Nigeria’s economy.

President Donald Trump said he would ask Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to “bring down the cost of oil.”

In a speech to executives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said he was ‘surprised’ that OPEC had not brought down the price of oil before the elections.

He said: “Right now the price is high enough that that war (Russia-Ukraine war) will continue. You gotta bring down the oil price, that will end that war. You could end that war.”

This suggested that the higher oil price was helping to sustain funding for the conflict in Moscow.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, Ugbudaga stated that lower oil prices could reduce fuel prices potentially reducing transportation costs and increasing the purchasing power of Nigerian consumers.

She also said that it would help moderate inflation by reducing production costs and increasing the availability of petroleum products.

She, however, warned that a decline in oil prices could lead to reduced economic growth, potentially affecting Nigeria’s ability to achieve its development goals.

She opined that a decline in economic growth could lead to increased unemployment, potentially exacerbating social and economic challenges in Nigeria.

Ugbudaga said that would have impacts on the petroleum industry, adding that a decline in oil prices could lead to reduced investment in the petroleum industry, potentially affecting Nigeria’s ability to increase oil production and meet its energy needs.

She added that lower oil prices could lead to increased efficiency in the petroleum industry, potentially driving innovation and reducing costs.

She said: “The implications of President Trump’s request for Nigeria are complex and multifaceted. While lower oil prices could have some positive effects, the country’s economy remains highly vulnerable to external shocks, and any significant changes in oil prices could have far-reaching implications.

“The implication of President Donald Trump’s request to Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to reduce oil prices is multifaceted for Nigeria.

As a major oil-producing country, Nigeria’s economy is heavily reliant on oil exports. A decrease in oil prices would likely lead o a significant decline in government revenue, potentially affecting the country’s ability to finance its import bills and meet international obligations.

“On the other hand, lower oil prices could also have a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy. A decrease in oil prices would lead to lower production costs, which could help moderate domestic inflation.

Additionally, lower oil prices could also lead to increased economic activity, as consumers and businesses benefit from lower energy costs.

“However, it’s essential to note that Nigeria’s economy is highly vulnerable to external shocks, including fluctuations in oil prices. The country’s history of dependence on oil exports has made it susceptible to economic volatility.

Therefore, any significant changes in oil prices could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy. “In the context of President Trump’s statement, it’s also worth considering the potential impact of reduced oil prices on Nigeria’s exchange rate.

A decrease in oil prices could lead to a decline in foreign exchange earnings, potentially putting pressure on the naira.

