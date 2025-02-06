Share

A top aide of the United States President, Donald Trump has staunchly defended his principal proposal for the country to take over war-ruined Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after relocating Palestinians elsewhere.

New Telegraph recalls that it is barely two weeks into President Trump’s second return to the White House, the 47th President had altered decades of US policy.

On Tuesday with a strongly worded announcement, Trump said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony after nearly 16 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people.

The announcement has, however, drawn rebukes from world powers Russia, China, and Germany for his proposal.

Similarly, the regional heavyweight, Saudi Arabia also rejected the proposal outrightly in a statement issued on Wednesday, February 5.

At a White House briefing, Trump’s Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, applauded his principal’s Gaza proposal as historic and outside-the-box thinking, stressing that the president had not made a commitment to putting boots on the ground in the Palestinian enclave.

Leavitt, at the same time, backed away from Trump’s earlier assertion that Gazans needed to be permanently resettled in neighbouring countries, saying instead that they should be temporarily relocated for the rebuilding process.

It was not clear whether Trump would go ahead with his proposal or was simply taking an extreme position as a bargaining strategy, as he has done on other issues in the past.

