Trump’s Administration Expels S’Africa’s Ambassador

On Friday, the United States (US) Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced the decision of President Donald Trump’s administration to expel South Africa’s ambassador to Washington.

This was contained in a press statement accusing the envoy of hating the country and President Trump.

Speaking via his verified X handle, Rubio said, “South Africa’s Ambassador to the United States is no longer welcome in our great country.”

“Ebrahim Rasool is “a race-baiting politician who hates America and hates @POTUS,” he said, referring to Trump by his White House X account handle.

“We have nothing to discuss with him and so he is considered PERSONA NON GRATA.”

The expulsion of the ambassador comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

President Trump, in February this year, froze US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

Trump further fueled tensions last week when he said that South Africa’s farmers were welcome to settle in the United States after repeating his allegation that the government was “confiscating” land from white people.

