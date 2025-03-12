Trump’s 25% Tariffs On Steel, Aluminium Imports Take Effect

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on steel and aluminium imports have taken effect in a development set to escalate tensions with US trading partners.
New Telegraph reports that the 25 per cent tariffs slammed on all imports of metals to the United States came into effect on Wednesday, March 12, as governments and markets around the world reeled from a dizzying series of back-and-forth announcements on trade made by Trump in recent days.
Trump threatened to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminium and steel imports before reversing course just hours later after the Canadian province of Ontario agreed to temporarily suspend a surcharge on electricity exports to some US states.
Trump had cited Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision to impose the surcharge on electricity exports to Minnesota, Michigan and New York in his Truth Social post announcing the tariff.
However, last week, Trump imposed steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China before announcing that he would delay some of the duties until April 2.
The US president has also flagged plans for reciprocal tariffs on the European Union, Brazil and South Korea from early next month.