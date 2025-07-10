‘Trump’s 200% Duty On Pharmaceuticals’ll Cripple Nigeria’s Health Sector’

After you left, there was Austin Okocha but aren’t you worried the country is not producing such creative midfielders like you again….. I feel so bad that we don’t have good replacements for some of us who have left the scene.

It wasn’t after me and Okocha and some other great players, that Nigeria has not been able to raise good midfielders; there are good ones, but not as exceptional as we were, and that is not something to cheer about.

The coaches must look inward and allow players in the local league and the foreign base to express their skills. The coaches need to be patient with them and gladly correct the flaws they notice in the players’ playing style.

If these are done, these boys will be able to exhibit better skills than we exhibited during our time.

The decision by President Donald Trump to impose 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals will spell doom for Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry and the healthcare sector amidst reliance on pharmaceutical products from the United States, India and China. Pharmaceutical companies, under the auspices of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group, disclosed this yesterday.

The group advised Nigerians to brace for higher pharmaceutical product pricing that is expected to go beyond the reach of ordinary Nigerian when the tariff finally takes-off.

Reason, according to PMG, may not be unconnected with many Nigerian importers still preferring the US pharmaceutical market for drugs importation because of originality and standard. President Trump said Tuesday that an ongoing instigation of tariffs on copper would end with 50 per cent duties on the metal in a remark where he also threatened 200 per cent tariffs on pharmaceuticals.

A key member of the PMG, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to New Telegraph, said that the 200 per cent tariff increase was bad for Nigeria since “we are still a largely import dependent nation economy.”

He explained that there was a need for the government to commit more to the policy of self-reliance and less import dependence in critical areas of the economy, especially energy, food, pharmaceuticals and security, adding that excessive import dependence posed a major risk to economic and social security of a country.

According to him, the 200 per cent tariff imposition by President Trump is a wake up call and a key lesson to Nigeria expecting further disruptions in her healthcare industry.

He said, simply, no country should be too dependent on others for its strategic needs, adding that it had once again underscored the risk of overdependence on other countries.

“The Covid experience offered a similar lesson. Therefore, there is a need to ensure that policies of government are geared towards ensuring economic resilience that minimizes vulnerabilities to external shocks,” PMG sources stated.

On his part, renowned economist and Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, pointed out that supply chains should be localized as much as possible.

Yusuf said: “The emerging new global order is progressively leaning towards economic nationalism, deglobalization and economic fragmentation. “Domestic economic policies must be framed within the context of this reality. Nigeria’s trade and industrial policies are very critical to achieving this resilience.