Nearly 24 hours after the United States (US) President, Donald Trump announced a 14 per cent tariff on Nigerian goods, including some other nations, Nigeria’s government is yet to respond to the announcement.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump on Wednesday during a ‘Make America Wealthy Again’ event in the Rose Garden announced a series of percentage hikes on some African nations goods entering the US, a move he said was part of a broader strategy aimed at rebalancing global trade and addressing perceived unfair trade practices.

Apart from Nigeria, African countries affected by the new policy include: Algeria (30 per cent); Lesotho (50 per cent); Mauritius (40 per cent); Kenya (10 per cent); Namibia (21 per cent) and Ethiopia as well as Ghana 10 per cent apiece. South Africa was handed down a reciprocal tariff of 30 per cent.

The fresh 14 per cent tariff marks a significant shift in U.S.-Nigeria trade relations, with the U.S. government citing an ongoing trade imbalance.

According to the Trump administration, Nigeria imposes a 27 per cent tariff on U.S. exports, a disparity the U.S. claims have long been detrimental to American businesses and consumers.

In response, the U.S. has now imposed a new tariff on Nigerian exports to mitigate what they argue is an unfair trade arrangement.

In his address, Trump framed the tariff as part of a larger initiative to protect American industries and ensure that foreign nations play by what he described as “fair” trade rules.

He declared the start of what he called a new era of “fair trade,” promising to “supercharge America’s industrial base” and force open foreign markets long accused of shutting out U.S. goods.

Efforts by the New Telegraph to get a federal government official response were futile as of the time of filing this report.

The Director of Information at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr Mohammed Manga, referred our reporter to the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Industry.

The phone number of Mr Adebayo Thomas, Director of Information at FMITI, wasn’t going through when the call was put across. He doesn’t respond to messages sent to his Whatsapp line asking for an official response.

Reciprocal tariffs are taxes or trade restrictions that one country places on another in response to similar actions taken by that country. The US tariffs come months after Donald Trump took office on January 20 and vowed to impose tariffs and taxes on other countries.

However, a Bloomberg report noted that Donald Trump’s administration has calculated new tariffs primarily based on existing trade balances instead of his pledge to match the tariff rates and other trade barriers from trading partners.

